Artificial Intelligence Could Disrupt This Industry -- And Here's the Company Leading the Charge

It's no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) tools are poised to disrupt the music industry. The examples are already stacking up. The Beatles released a new song this week, using AI-powered sound analysis tools to split a muddy old Lennon demo into clear and properly separated piano and voice tracks. In the MusicLM experiment, Alphabet lets you compose brief pieces of not-too-shabby music based on a simple text description. And the beat goes on.But that doesn't necessarily mean a changing of the guard. Indeed, some of the established leaders of the modern music business are also leading the charge into an AI-powered future.I'm especially impressed by Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). The Swedish music-streaming and podcast-dispensing veteran has been working on AI ideas for years, and its efforts have only intensified since OpenAI's ChatGPT launch shone a sizzling spotlight on the AI stage.