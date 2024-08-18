|
18.08.2024 11:35:00
Artificial Intelligence Stock Sell-Off: 3 AI Winners to Buy on the Dip
This summer has seen an abrupt correction in most stocks, including many artificial intelligence (AI) tech winners that outperformed in the first half of the year. Fears over the economy have sent just about all stocks down since mid-July.However, even if there is an economic downturn, AI investment should continue. And if we see a slower economy, that should lead to lower interest rates, which should keep up valuations of technology growth stocks.That means stocks poised to benefit from AI could make for excellent buys or adds on the marketwide dip, like these three leaders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
