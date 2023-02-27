Artificial Medical Intelligence Healthcare Platform Saves Time and Money

MARLBORO, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, 2022, Artificial Medical Intelligence (AMI) celebrated 20 years of innovation in healthcare as it continues to expand its cadre of proven use cases covering the healthcare and health insurance verticals.

First conceived in 2005 as the EMscribe® Computer Assisted Coding provider workflow solution for Health Information Management and Revenue Cycle Management, AMI has continued to evolve its unique real world ontology dictionaries through ongoing clinical healthcare system usage. Continued evolution of the AMI knowledge base, has employed these terminologies for use with coding systems such as ICD10, CPT, E & M, HCC Risk or ICD10 AM. AMI's foundational Pivot Grammars guide the capture of a diagnosis or procedure directly from textual documentation. AMI's proprietary rules and guideline algorithms reliably apply the continually updated policies from CMS and insurers allowing the platform to often operate in an automated yet fully auditable fashion.

The technology coding platform is available through AMI's User Interface, or through a robust interoperable Application Protocol Interface.

"Over the years, AMI's technology has fully realized the original vision of allowing all clinical documents to become both smart and connected minimizing the extra burden imposed on the already overworked system both clinically and administratively," according to Andrew B. Covit M.D., Chief Clinical Officer and C.E.O of Artificial Medical Intelligence.

Then, in 2017, AMI developed the AMI Auditor to address the burdensome costs of manually reviewing clinical documentation for the proper coding of multi-page medical record submissions to insurers for payment integrity. As part of the Auditor module, AMI has mapped over 250 clinical disease entities identifying the logical diagnostic process that clinicians follow with a greater than 97% accuracy rate. The application of AMI's clinical rule maps open the door for multiple use cases such as healthcare research and disease management, validation of diagnoses or misdiagnoses, and other forms of clinical information gathering.

Today, AMI has advanced the original AMI Auditor technology platform by presenting an audit trail that accurately locates and highlights the requisite key findings within the medical record documentation to create a unique validation reference record.

"AMI celebrates its 20 years with a real, scalable and configurable platform through a time-tested technology foundation driven by industry experience. This goes beyond the slick ideas or concepts we hear about every day. Deliverable technology without teaching, training or learning makes it unparalleled for healthcare and insurance markets now and in the future", Stuart Covit, Chief Operating Officer of AMI commented.

