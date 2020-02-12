Artificial Solutions and Blue Prism Partner to Add Conversational AI to Business Automations

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions ® (SSME:ASAI), the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, announced today that it is partnering with Blue Prism as part of the company's Technology Alliance Program (TAP) to enable enterprises to easily add advanced conversational interfaces to their business automations.

Blue Prism's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology is revolutionizing the corporate digital transformation journey by allowing enterprises to be more agile and cost effective using autonomous Digital Workers (software robots) to carry out mission critical processes, while empowering the human workforce to focus on driving the business forward. Now using Teneo, Artificial Solutions' award-winning conversational AI development platform, those automations can be easily connected directly to end-users through a natural language interface.

"Driving innovation through intelligent automation capabilities is key for enterprises looking to grow in a competitive marketplace. Artificial Solutions will allow our customers to easily extend their connected-RPA sequences into conversational AI applications to maximize the benefits of both technologies, while delivering the 24/7 experience end-users are demanding," says Bruce Mazza, VP of Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program.

Besides extending the zero-intervention proposition of RPA, Teneo delivers several key benefits to Blue Prism customers. Available in over 35 languages running over any device, service, or channel, Teneo's unique hybrid natural language model combines the advantages of machine and linguistic learning to facilitate rapid development and deliver precise and predictable understanding.

In addition, Teneo enables enterprises to own the data generated by conversational AI applications and to reuse it to increase personalization, deliver actionable data back to the business and maintain the conversational system. Enterprise strength capabilities including support for privacy regulation, collaboration and system roll-back makes Teneo ideally suited for large multi-national businesses.

"We're delighted to join TAP and provide Blue Prism's customers with access to connectors that will easily allow them to extend their RPAs to end users via a conversational AI interface," says Robert Wilson-Fry, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships of Artificial Solutions. "Teneo's highly conversational capabilities deliver the essential accuracy needed when understanding a user's intent. You don't want the wrong RPA to be started because your chatbot misunderstood ambiguous words such as `leave' and proceeds to lock-out an employee from the front door, when all they wanted was to take their holiday, not quit the company."

About Artificial Solutions

Artificial Solutions® is the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, a form of Artificial Intelligence that allows people to communicate with applications, websites and devices in everyday, humanlike natural language via voice, text, touch or gesture input.

Designed for the global enterprise, the Company's advanced conversational AI platform, Teneo®, allows business users and developers to collaborate on creating sophisticated, highly intelligent applications that run across 35 languages, multiple platforms and channels in record time. The ability to analyze and make use of the enormous quantities of conversational data is fully integrated within Teneo, delivering unprecedented levels of insight that reveal what customers are truly thinking.

Artificial Solutions' conversational AI technology makes it easy to implement a wide range of natural language applications such as virtual assistants, chatbots, speech-based conversational UIs for smart devices and more. It is already used daily by millions of people across hundreds of private and public sector deployments worldwide. For more information, visit www.artificial-solutions.com

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism's vision is to provide a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise. The company's purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans, operating in harmony with a Digital Workforce, so every enterprise can exceed their business goals and drive meaningful growth, with unmatched speed and agility.

Fortune 500 and public-sector organizations, among customers across 70 commercial sectors, trust Blue Prism's enterprise-grade connected-RPA platform, which has users in more than 170 countries. By strategically applying intelligent automation, these organizations are creating new opportunities and services, while unlocking massive efficiencies that return millions of hours of work back into their business.

Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's Digital Workforce automates ever more complex, end-to-end processes that drive a true digital transformation, collaboratively, at scale and across the entire enterprise.

Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more or follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

Blue Prism's customers will also have access to Teneo Developers, Artificial Solutions online development portal that gives free access to Teneo and other resources such as Teneo Connectors, a pre-built library of intelligent connectors that span a range of business and AI assets including RPA (robotic process automation) and CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service).

