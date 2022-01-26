Artio Medical Appoints New Head of Human Resources

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artio Medical, Inc., a medical device company developing innovative products for the peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart markets, today announced that Megan Giorgini has joined the company as Senior Director of Human Resources. Giorgini, a proven leader with nearly 20 years of human resources experience, will be responsible for leading Artio's HR organization and managing recruitment efforts.

"Artio has seen rapid growth across all major functions within the organization over the last year and we are excited to welcome Megan to the team to help us manage that growth," stated F. Nicholas Franano, MD, President and CEO of Artio Medical. "Her proven ability to recruit world class talent and build and sustain a positive, vibrant company culture will be critical to Artio's success going forward."

Giorgini has a passion for creating one-of-a-kind programs to create, motivate, and lead cross-functional teams within an organization. She joined Artio from Bardavon Health Innovations, where she led the HR team and implemented the people strategy for the organization. Her roles included managing talent development, employee engagement, compensation planning, performance management, employee relations, benefit design, and succession planning. Prior to Bardavon, she managed HR and led recruitment efforts at several health services companies.

About Artio Medical

Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.

