Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Timing of Release of Q2-21 Results and Webcast

WINNIPEG, MB, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AX.UN) ("Artis" or the "REIT") announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

A webcast with management will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. CT (12:00 p.m. ET). In order to participate, please register for the event at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7YSyafijSJyOAs8uUi0bog

A replay of the webcast will be available on Artis' website at www.artisreit.com/investor-link/conference-calls/ until Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

SOURCE Artis Real Estate Investment Trust