Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Releases First Quarter Results and Provides Update on the Impact of COVID-19

WINNIPEG, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Today Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") issued its financial results and achievements for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and provided updates on the impact of COVID-19 and the new initiatives announced on November 1, 2018 (the "New Initiatives"). The first quarter press release should be read in conjunction with the REIT's consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2020. All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.



FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (1)

Portfolio Activity

Disposed of four office properties and one parcel of development land in Calgary, Alberta and one office property in Ottawa, Ontario , for an aggregate sale price of $140.3 million .

Financial and Operational

Reported FFO per unit of $0.33 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.34 for the first quarter of 2019.

for the first quarter of 2020, compared to for the first quarter of 2019. Reported AFFO per unit of $0.24 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.25 for the first quarter of 2019.

for the first quarter of 2020, compared to for the first quarter of 2019. Reported a conservative AFFO payout ratio of 58.3% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 56.0% for the first quarter of 2019.

Stabilized Same Property NOI in Canadian dollars increased 2.1% for the first quarter of 2020.

Same Property NOI in Canadian dollars increased 1.5%, or increased 0.7% in functional currency for the first quarter of 2020.

Reported the seventh consecutive quarter of positive Same Property NOI growth.

Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the first quarter of 2020 increased 4.5%.

Reported portfolio occupancy of 90.7% (92.7% including commitments) at March 31, 2020 , compared to 91.5% at December 31, 2019 .

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Reported NAV per unit of $15.52 at March 31, 2020 , compared to $15.56 at December 31, 2019 .

at , compared to at . Reported unencumbered assets of $1.9 billion at March 31, 2020 , compared to $2.0 billion at December 31, 2019 .

at , compared to at . Reported total long-term debt and credit facilities to GBV of 52.6% at March 31, 2020 , compared to 52.3% at December 31, 2019 .

, compared to 52.3% at . Reported total long-term debt and credit facilities to EBITDA of 9.3 at March 31, 2020 , compared to 8.8 at December 31, 2019 .

, compared to 8.8 at . Increased EBITDA interest coverage ratio to 3.08 times for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 2.96 times for the first quarter of 2019.

Capital Structure

Utilized the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase 783,268 common units at a weighted-average price of $7.69 and 35,948 preferred units at a weighted-average price $15.97 .

and 35,948 preferred units at a weighted-average price . Repaid the outstanding face value of the Series B senior unsecured debentures upon maturity in the amount of $200.0 million .

. Entered into a two-year unsecured non-revolving term credit facility agreement in the amount of $200.0 million , bearing interest at prime plus 0.60% or the bankers' acceptance rate plus 1.60%.

(1) Inclusive of properties held under joint venture arrangements.

IMPACT OF COVID-19

Health and Safety of Stakeholders

Artis' first priority is the health and safety of our tenants, employees and the community. We continue to monitor guidance and direction provided by public health agencies and have implemented numerous protocols to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 and to protect the health of our stakeholders. In accordance with current recommendations, we have increased common area cleaning at all properties and have imposed strict cleanliness protocols for our employees and contractors. Where appropriate, we have made accommodations for employees to work remotely from home and have restricted all business travel.

Tenant Support Program

Due to government-mandated closure of non-essential businesses, a number of retail tenants have had to limit operations or close their businesses temporarily. In an effort to support tenants through this difficult time, qualifying tenants who are in need of assistance have been given the option to defer a portion of their base rent for the months of April and May 2020, with an agreement to repay the amount at a specified later date with no interest. At April 30, 2020, we have offered a total of approximately $2.2 million (in functional currency) of rent deferrals to our tenants for April and, excluding deferred rent, have received 93.2% of April rent charges.

As a diversified REIT, our portfolio comprises office, retail and industrial properties which, at March 31, 2020, were 90.7% leased to high-quality tenants across Canada and the U.S. with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 5.2 years. We expect that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to have the largest impact on our retail segment, which represented 18.7% of Q1-20 Proportionate Share Property NOI. At March 31, 2020, our retail portfolio was 90.8% leased with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 4.0 years. Overall, we are confident that the quality of our retail properties, strong tenant base and our limited exposure to this asset class will mitigate the impact on our overall business.

Conservative Distribution Payout Ratio

For the first quarter of 2020, our AFFO payout ratio was 58.3%, which is among the most conservative of commercial real estate investment trusts in Canada.

Unit Purchases Under Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

Due to recent market volatility, we believe that the current trading price of Artis' units does not reflect their underlying value. This has provided a highly accretive opportunity to purchase units under the NCIB. During the first quarter, we purchased 783,268 common units at a weighted-average price of $7.69 and 35,948 preferred units at a weighted-average price of $15.97. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we have purchased 1,455,142 common units at a weighted-average price of $8.46 and 60,782 preferred units at a weighted-average price of $16.56. Unit purchases under the NCIB were made in accordance with the terms of an automatic purchase plan. On May 7, 2020, the REIT temporarily suspended unit purchases under the NCIB. The REIT will continue to monitor the trading price of Artis' units as it compares to our NAV, as well as our liquidity in determining whether to resume unit purchases under our NCIB.

Financial Position and Liquidity

Since November 2018, we have been focused on several new initiatives, one of which has been to strengthen our balance sheet. Our current liquidity includes cash on hand and undrawn credit facilities. There are no credit facilities or debentures maturing prior to 2021.

Our current liquidity sufficiently meets working capital requirements, obligations and capital commitments related to ongoing development projects and distribution payments to unitholders. We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation closely and to prudently manage our capital resources.

Risks

Due to uncertainty with respect to the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not possible to reliably estimate the future impact of COVID-19 on financial results and operations. For more information on risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, please refer to the Risks and Uncertainties section of the Q1-20 MD&A.

Overall, our first priority is to maintain a safe environment for our tenants, employees and the community. During this unprecedented and uncertain time, we are committed to minimizing the impact on our business and, as a diversified REIT, we are confident that we are well-positioned to handle the economic challenges that may lie ahead.



FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Selected Financial Information











Three Months ended March 31,

$000's, except per unit amounts 2020 2019 % Change







Revenue $ 118,541

$ 133,547

(11.2) % Property NOI (1) 69,152

78,478

(11.9) % Net (loss) income (111,330)

25,356

(539.1) % Total comprehensive income (loss) 14,197

(4,508)

(414.9) % Distributions per common unit 0.14

0.14

— %







FFO (1) 46,441

50,284

(7.6) % FFO per unit (1) 0.33

0.34

(2.9) % FFO payout ratio (1) 42.4 % 41.2 % 1.2 %







AFFO (1) 33,661

37,607

(10.5) % AFFO per unit (1) 0.24

0.25

(4.0) % AFFO payout ratio (1) 58.3 % 56.0 % 2.3 %



(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to non-GAAP Measures.

Same Property NOI

The REIT is pleased to report a seventh consecutive quarter of Same Property NOI growth.



Q1-20 Q4-19 Q3-19 Q2-19 Q1-19











Same Property NOI growth 1.5 % 3.3 % 2.0 % 4.6 % 5.1 % Stabilized Same Property NOI growth 2.1 % 4.4 % 3.8 % 6.3 % 5.7 %

Occupancy and Leasing

Occupancy at March 31, 2020, was 90.7% (92.7% including commitments on vacant space) compared to 91.5% at December 31, 2019, excluding properties held for redevelopment and new development projects. Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the first quarter of 2020 increased 4.5%.

Artis' portfolio has a stable lease expiry profile with 48.0% of gross leasable area expiring in 2024 or later and 51.7% of the remaining 2020 expiries renewed or committed to new leases at March 31, 2020. Weighted-average in-place rents for the entire portfolio are $12.66 per square foot and are estimated to be 0.6% below market rents. Information about Artis' lease expiry profile is as follows:





2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

& later





















Expiring square footage

10.0 %

12.9 %

10.8 %

9.1 %

48.0 % Committed percentage

51.7 %

7.0 %

4.1 %

6.9 %

5.3 % In-place rents

$ 14.78



$ 13.04



$ 10.79



$ 14.46



$ 12.20

Comparison of market to in-place rents

3.2 %

(2.5) %

4.5 %

0.2 %

0.2 %











































BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

Balance Sheet Highlights and Metrics

The REIT's balance sheet highlights and metrics, on a Proportionate Share basis, are as follows:



March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019











Fair value of investment properties $ 5,238,094

$ 5,249,275 Fair value of unencumbered assets 1,891,542

1,968,369 NAV per unit (1)

15.52





15.56

Secured mortgages and loans to GBV (1) 28.7 %

27.9 % Total long-term debt and credit facilities to GBV (1) 52.6 %

52.3 % Total long-term debt and credit facilities to EBITDA (1)

9.3



8.8 EBITDA interest coverage ratio (1)

3.08





3.05 Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt 1.44

1.47

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to non-GAAP Measures.

Information regarding the REIT's mortgage financing, on a Proportionate Share basis, is as follows:



March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019











Weighted-average effective interest rate 3.68 %

3.98 % Weighted-average term to maturity (in years) 2.2



2.4

Unhedged variable rate mortgage debt as a percentage of total debt 21.4 %

22.7 %

















Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2020, Artis had $53.0 million of cash on hand and $138.3 million available on its revolving term credit facilities. Liquidity and capital resources will be impacted by financing activities, portfolio acquisition, disposition and development activities, debt repayments and unit purchases under the NCIB occurring subsequent to March 31, 2020.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Dispositions

During the first quarter of 2020, Artis disposed the following properties:

Property Property Count Location Disposition Date Asset Class Owned share of GLA

Sale Price















Centre 15 Building 1 Calgary, AB January 21, 2020 Office 76,021

$ 14,000

Calgary Office Portfolio (1) 2 Calgary, AB January 30, 2020 Office 497,635

77,814

800 5th Avenue 1 Calgary, AB January 31, 2020 Office 258,445

26,000

1165 Kenaston Street 1 Ottawa, ON March 31, 2020 Office 180,689

22,500



















5





1,012,790

$ 140,314



(1) Disposition includes a parcel of development land.

Artis sold the properties listed above for a total sale price of $140.3 million, which compares well to their IFRS value of $141.2 million.

New Developments

The table below lists Artis' ongoing development projects and completion progress, inclusive of properties held under joint venture arrangements. Additional information pertaining to each project can be found in the Q1-20 MD&A.

Property Location Asset class Owned share of GLA

% Complete % Committed (1)













330 Main Winnipeg, MB Retail 27,000



85.0 % 90.0 % 300 Main Winnipeg, MB Residential / Multi-Family 580,000



38.0 % 0.0 % Park 8Ninety IV Greater Houston Area, TX Industrial 95,000



46.0 % 100.0 % Linden Ridge Shopping Centre II Winnipeg, MB Retail 17,000



56.0 % 100.0 %

(1) Percentage committed is based on occupancy at March 31, 2020, plus commitments on vacant space.



UPDATE ON NEW INITIATIVES

In November 2018, we announced several new initiatives that are focused on improving our growth profile, strengthening our balance sheet and ensuring the REIT is best positioned for long-term and sustainable growth. These initiatives included revising the REIT's distribution, immediately and continually purchasing units under our NCIB, optimizing our portfolio by narrowing our focus to key assets in fewer markets, and pursuing high-yield, accretive development projects in our target markets that will improve the value and quality of our portfolio. The REIT expects the New Initiatives to be impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic as financial markets have been disrupted and the property transaction market has slowed considerably. Property dispositions are unlikely during this uncertain time and ongoing and future development projects could potentially face delays for the unknown duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCIB Activity and Preferred Unit Redemption

During the first quarter of 2020, we purchased 783,268 common units at a weighted-average price of $7.69 and 35,948 preferred units at a weighted-average price of $15.97 under our NCIB. From November 1, 2018, when we announced our intention to purchase units under our NCIB until March 31, 2020, we have purchased 16,743,028 common units at a weighted-average price of $10.69 and 326,248 preferred units at a weighted-average price of $20.48. The total aggregate market prices of common units and preferred units purchased under the NCIB from November 1, 2018, to March 31, 2020, were $179.0 million and $6.7 million, respectively.

On July 31, 2019, Artis completed the redemption of its outstanding Series G preferred units for an aggregate face value of $78.5 million.

Property Dispositions

Artis' intention is to sell between $800.0 million to $1.0 billion of non-core assets. At March 31, 2020, Artis has sold 26 properties and three parcels of development land, including 14 office (six Calgary office properties) and 12 retail properties, for a total sale price of $743.4 million, which compares well to the IFRS value of $730.0 million.

Property Property count Location Disposition date Asset class Owned share of GLA Annualized Property NOI (1) Capitalization rate (2) Sale price Fair value (3)



















Centrepoint (4) 1 Winnipeg, MB October 31, 2018 Office 51,723 $ 1,479 6.00 % $ 27,250 $ 26,106 169 Inverness Drive 1 Greater Denver Area, CO April 9, 2019 Office 118,518 (146) N/A 36,113 46,590 Reenders Square 1 Winnipeg, MB May 21, 2019 Retail 65,713 1,258 6.00% 20,550 18,315 Britannia Building 1 Calgary, AB May 22, 2019 Office 133,897 (269) N/A 10,650 10,101 Nanaimo Portfolio 4 Nanaimo, BC June 17, 2019 Office / Retail 112,327 2,079 4.60% 37,038 36,621 1700 Broadway 1 Greater Denver Area, CO June 27, 2019 Office 394,151 8,867 N/A 104,325 111,196 GSA Professional Office Building 1 Greater Phoenix Area, AZ July 26, 2019 Office 210,202 7,008 5.81% 121,825 117,958 415 Yonge Street 1 Greater Toronto Area, ON September 27, 2019 Office 192,036 4,600 3.71% 124,000 94,801 Estevan Retail Portfolio 2 Estevan, SK October 30, 2019 Retail 167,114 1,153 9.52% 13,000 12,867 495 Richmond Road 1 Ottawa, ON November 27, 2019 Office 106,195 2,509 6.28% 39,000 37,143 Centre 70 Building 1 Calgary, AB December 16, 2019 Office 134,293 2,467 N/A 23,500 25,124 Minnesota Retail Portfolio(5) 6 Twin Cities Area, MN December 19, 2019 Retail 298,232 4,487 10.75% 45,870 52,035 Centre 15 Building 1 Calgary, AB January 21, 2020 Office 76,021 1,349 7.50% 14,000 13,991 Calgary Office Portfolio (5) 2 Calgary, AB January 30, 2020 Office 497,635 6,727 8.75% 77,814 78,872 800 5th Avenue 1 Calgary, AB January 31, 2020 Office 258,445 2,418 8.00% 26,000 25,854 1165 Kenaston Street 1 Ottawa, ON March 31, 2020 Office 180,689 638 N/A 22,500 22,437

26





2,997,191 $ 46,624

$ 743,435 $ 730,011



(1) Based on the annualized Property NOI reported for the quarter prior to disposition. Property NOI for 415 Yonge Street is forward-looking and includes future lease commitments. (2) Capitalization rates are based on 12-month forward looking Property NOI, as of the date of closing. (3) Based on the fair value reported at the quarter prior to disposition. (4) The REIT disposed of its 50% interest in Centrepoint, a property held under a joint venture arrangement. (5) Disposition includes a parcel of development land.

At March 31, 2020, the REIT had two office properties and one retail property classified as held for sale for a total IFRS value of $71.4 million.

New Developments

Since the New Initiatives were announced, the REIT has completed five new industrial development projects located in key target markets in the U.S., adding 1.5 million square feet to the portfolio. Additionally, the REIT currently has three new development projects in process in Winnipeg, Manitoba and the fourth phase of an industrial development project in process in the Greater Houston Area, Texas.

The REIT will continue to provide updates on the New Initiatives as progress is made.



