Artisans of Leisure Celebrates 20 Years and Top Accolades

Acclaimed luxury travel company marks two decades as leader and innovator

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisans of Leisure is celebrating 20 years as the leading provider of private international luxury tours for sophisticated and discerning travelers. Since its founding in 2003, the company has consistently been awarded top travel honors, a tradition that continues with inclusion in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2023, Conde Nast Traveler Top Travel Specialists 2023 and Robb Report Travel Masters 2023.

"For 20 years, Artisans of Leisure has catered exclusively to luxury travelers who want the most interesting and most impressive customized private tours in destinations around the world," said Ashley Isaacs Ganz, founder and CEO of Artisans of Leisure. "The wonderful feedback we receive from our travelers underscores the incredible talent, unrivaled expertise and overall excellence of our company and entire team."

Artisans of Leisure was voted one of the best tour operators in the world in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2023, which recognizes the top travel companies and destinations around the globe as rated by its readers. The magazine's readers voted based on the following characteristics: staff/guides, itineraries/destinations, activities, accommodations, food and value. For the full results of the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2023, visit https://www.travelandleisure.com/best-tour-operators-2023-7510777.

Conde Nast Traveler magazine named Artisans of Leisure travel experts to the publication's prestigious list of Top Travel Specialists for 2023.

Artisans of Leisure was also named to the Robb Report Travel Masters 2023 list, a select group endorsed by the luxury lifestyle magazine for having "the expertise, clout and ambition to make the unimaginable real."

Artisans of Leisure arranges private, customized tours in more than 70 countries worldwide. Founded in 2003, Artisans of Leisure is a privately owned, female-run business. The company has the unique ability to incorporate exclusive and sophisticated activities in all locations. Artisans of Leisure also arranges special interest tours, including food and wine tours, history tours, art and design tours, active travel, spa and wellness tours, honeymoons and family travel. All Artisans of Leisure tours are private and highly personalized, created for discerning travelers who expect the highest level of luxury, service and attention to detail. For more information, visit https://www.artisansofleisure.com/.

