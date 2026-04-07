CryoLife Aktie
WKN: 900006 / ISIN: US2289031005
|
07.04.2026 13:39:12
Artivion Gets FDA Nod For NEXUS Aortic Arch System
(RTTNews) - Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved NEXUS Aortic Arch System, developed by its partner Endospan Ltd.
NEXUS is a branched endovascular stent graft system designed for the minimally invasive treatment of aortic arch disease, including chronic aortic dissections.
The approval entitles Artivion to exercise its option to acquire Endospan at any time within 90 days of receiving notice of the FDA decision.
The company said it has a $150 million delayed-draw term loan in place to fund a potential acquisition. Artivion added that it is actively evaluating the option following the earlier-than-expected approval.
The FDA's approval was supported by data from the NEXUS TRIOMPHE IDE trial, which showed 90% patient survival from lesion-related death, 90% freedom from disabling stroke at one year post-treatment, and 98% freedom from reintervention due to endoleaks at one year in a high-risk patient population.
Shares of Artivion closed at $33.45 on Monday, down 2.11%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CryoLife Inc.
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: CryoLife öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu CryoLife Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CryoLife Inc.
|29,20
|-0,68%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIran-Krieg und Ölpreise im Blick: ATX zieht an -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne große Ausschläge
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich nach dem langen Osterwochenende stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierte am Dienstag Zurückhaltung.