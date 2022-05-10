ARTRYA SIGNS FIRST U.S. HOSPITAL CLINICAL PARTNERSHIP WITH HUNTSVILLE HEART CENTER

Initial agreement includes comparison study of patient cardiac CT scans read by experts to those read by AI-based technology

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artrya Ltd, creator of the AI-based cardiac software solution Artrya Salix, today announced its first U.S. clinical partnership with Alabama-based Huntsville Heart Center, Inc, a national leader in coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) that treats more than 80,000 cardiac patients per year.

As part of the initial agreement, Heart Center Research, LLC, a division of Huntsville Heart Center, will conduct a study to determine the efficacy of Artrya' s technology. The multi-scanner retrospective study will utilize Artrya's core solution Salix Coronary Anatomy, a fast and effective AI-based technology capable of analyzing cardiac CT scans to report a unique combination of coronary disease biomarkers, including components of high-risk plaque.

In the study, Heart Center researchers will utilize CT scans that were previously obtained for indicated clinical purposes. The scans will be anonymized and uploaded to cloud-based Salix, which will automatically interpret the scans using Artrya-proprietary software. The interpretation will then be compared with the interpretation of multiple expert readers.

Cardiologist and principal investigator of the study, Michael L. Ridner, MD, said: "I am delighted and honored to lead a team of Heart Center physicians who will compare the heart scans of patients to see if we can validate the accuracy of Artrya Salix AI software in identifying coronary artery disease and specifically high-risk plaque as compared to human readers."

"AI technology like this holds the potential to change the way we practice medicine, and in this instance, may help us save lives. The Heart Center team is excited to be on the ground floor in evaluating Artrya's potential."

Artrya USA Co-CEO's, Jory Tremblay and Ted Schwab, said: "This is the Company's first clinical partnership in the U.S., and we are pleased that such a well-regarded heart center has joined in our mission to create better detection of the world's leading killer -- heart disease."

"This clinical trial should be completed by October this year and will provide validation of the technology and pave the way for its commercial use in the USA."

About Artrya

Based in Perth, Western Australia, Artrya was founded in 2018 and commenced operations in early 2019. Artrya Ltd is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AYA). Artrya is an applied artificial intelligence healthcare company that works alongside clinicians to improve the diagnosis of coronary heart disease and develop a holistic overview of a patient at risk. The Company has developed deep learning algorithms that will allow for the prediction and prevention of acute coronary events.

Artrya USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Artrya Limited formed in 2022.

For more information: www.artrya.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artrya-signs-first-us-hospital-clinical-partnership-with-huntsville-heart-center-301543414.html

SOURCE Artrya, US Inc.