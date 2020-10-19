Artyzen Hospitality Group Presents A New Lifestyle Hotel - YaTi by Artyzen in Shanghai Hongqiao

SHANGHAI, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YaTi by Artyzen is Artyzen Hospitality Group's latest lifestyle inspiration in the fast growing Hongqiao area in Shanghai. The hotel is conveniently connected with direct access to another design-led brand under Artyzen, Artyzen Habitat, that was officially launched a year ago.

"Embracing the group's philosophy of 'Art, Culture and Emotional Wisdom', and catering to today's modern traveler's evolving lifestyle, YaTi by Artyzen represents a simplified but diverse lifestyle of creativity, vitality and passion. We believe YaTi is more than a place to stay, it is a living room for those youthful travellers who seek today's social, art and culture scenes wherever they go," said Peter Wynne, newly appointed Senior Vice President of Artyzen Hospitality Group. "YaTi by Artyzen Hongqiao Shanghai is strategically positioned as a select service hotel that provides essentials without fanfare and complications. In conjunction with the adjacent Artyzen Habitat hotel, guests enjoy the unique benefit of direct access to the added facilities in Artyzen Habitat, such as a fully equipped gym, Utility Hub with self-serviced laundry, a bistro and café, an amphitheater and events studios. Together, the two hotels create a smart business model and added value for guests that cannot be found in other comparable select service hotels."

Located in the greater Hongqiao area, the hotel is an integral part of the multi-faceted Shanghai MixC complex with a few steps from the Ziteng Road Metro Station on Line 10 and a short drive to the Hongqiao Railway Station and the Hongqiao International Airport. Guests can easily get to entertainment hotspots including Xintiandi, Yu Garden, Nanjing Road and nearby shopping malls.

YaTi by Artyzen Hongqiao Shanghai has 303 guest rooms that are efficiently decorated for a clutter free experience. It is smartly designed with business and leisure travelers in mind. The 2x2 meters over-sized bed with huggable pillows, tent-size duvets and fluffy bedding offer quality restorative sleep. The full-length window for superior outlook of the city view or a fully pressurized rain shower after a long day brings true relief while travelling. The Living Room and Bar are contemporary and socially designed for working and relaxing, as well as social and casual gatherings. Surrounded by a specially commissioned art collection, there are hot desks for co-working, computer desks equipped with Apple desktop computers, and sofa areas with big screen TVs. A bar located centrally in the Living Room, provides all-day beverages and a simple menu with localized cuisine offerings. It is a food pantry by day and a bar by night. Guests can also try out the mixology by well trained, multitasking baristas-slash-bartenders at the designer-furnished outdoor patio to unwind after an exciting day in the city. On the second floor, there are 8 one-of-a-kind stylish meeting rooms for meetings, networking, collaboration and achievement. Each room is equipped with up to date technologies, filled with art pieces and colorful furniture with whiteboard and chalkboard wall where brilliant ideas can be jotted down.

YaTi by Artyzen Hongqiao Shanghai is a vibrant select service hotel that truly offers elevated value. It's the place to go for guests who are looking for a venue that will perfectly blend social gatherings and elegant accommodations.

Shanghai China is a strategic hub for Artyzen where an additional six hotels panning three brands are under development over the next two years. Other hotels in Greater China operating and under development include Beijing, Chongqing, Macau and Zhuhai. International locations include a currently managed hotel in Maui, Hawaii, and a new hotel in Singapore. By 2023, Artyzen's portfolio will have 15 hotels in operation.

Meanwhile, the hotel is offering a promotion to celebrate the starting of a new journey. Guests book for two nights consecutive stay will enjoy half price on its second night room rate from now till 30thMarch 2021 at www.yatihotel.com.

About YaTi by Artyzen

YaTi by Artyzen is a new mid-scale select service hotel under the Artyzen house of brands. It represents a simplified but varied lifestyle of creativity, vitality and passion. We believe YaTi is more than a place to stay, it is a living room for those youthful travelers who seek today's social, art and culture scenes wherever they go. www.yatihotel.com

About Artyzen Hospitality Group

Artyzen Hospitality Group is the hotel division of Hong Kong-listed conglomerate Shun Tak Holdings. Launched in 2013, the hotel management company's branded hotel concepts and services bridge an East and West cultural understanding to create and generate profitable partnerships with developers and owners. The Group's portfolio comprises Zitan, Artyzen Hotels and Resorts and Artyzen Habitat. Each hotel brand brings the Group's philosophy of Art, Culture and Emotional Wisdom to life in a unique and contemporary way to provide culturally rewarding guest experiences. Artyzen Hospitality Group is led by a team of highly experienced and globally respected industry leaders known for innovation and talent management. The Group's management practices reinforce their partners' interests while upholding a strong commitment to building environmentally, socially and culturally sustainable properties. www.artyzen.com

SOURCE Artyzen Hospitality Group