Arvinas, Pfizer, Report 6-month Follow Up Data From Phase 1b Study Of Vepdegestrant+Palbociclib
(RTTNews) - Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Thursday announced positive 6-month follow up data from a Phase 1b study evaluating vepdegestrant in combination with Pfizer's breast cancer drug Palbociclib in heavily pre-treated breast cancer patients.
The Phase 1b study was designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity of vepdegestrant in combination with palbociclib in patients with heavily pre-treated breast cancer. Initial positive data were presented at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in December 2023.
After six months of additional follow-up, the combination therapy could achieve clinical benefit rate of 63%, overall response rate of 41.9%, and median progression-free survival of 11.2 months. Additionally, safety profile of vepdegestrant in combination with palbociclib was consistent with data previously reported at SABCS in December last year.
Vepdegestrant, co-developed by Arvinas and Pfizer, is being evaluated as a monotherapy in the ongoing Phase 3 VERITAC-2 trial and in combination with palbociclib in the ongoing Phase 3 VERITAC-3 trial in patients with breast cancer.
