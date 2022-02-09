ARVL NOTICE: ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Arrival SA Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important February 22 Deadline in Securities Class Action - ARVL

new york, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 22, 2022lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Arrival securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Arrival class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2231.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 22, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Arrival would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (2) Arrival would experience far greater capital and operational expense to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EV vehicles than it had disclosed; (3) Arrival would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (4) Arrival would not achieve its disclosed production and sales volumes; (5) Arrival would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines; (6) accordingly, Arrival materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Arrival class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2231.html

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

