16.04.2026 08:07:37

Arxis Prices IPO At $28/shr; Set To Debut On Nasdaq

(RTTNews) - Arxis, Inc., a manufacturer of electronic and mechanical components, announced that it had priced its initial public offering of 40.5 million Class A shares at $28.00 per share.

The Bloomfield-based company said trading is expected to begin on April 16 under the ticker ARXS and close on April 17, subject to customary conditions.

The underwriter has also been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 6.07 million additional units.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering.

Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers, and Baird, Guggenheim Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, Rothschild & Co, and Wolfe Nomura Alliance are acting as book-running managers.

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