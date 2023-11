ARYZTA AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ARYZTA AG new committee membership



15.11.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST



PDF Downloadlink About ARYZTA

ARYZTA AG (‘ARYZTA’) is an international bakery company with a leadership position

in convenience bakery. ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in

Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ARYZTA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange

(SIX: ARYN)

End of Media Release