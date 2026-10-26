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26.10.2026 07:44:16
ARYZTA To Consolidate German Retail, Foodservice Manufacturing Activities At Eisleben
(RTTNews) - ARYZTA (ARYN.SW) has decided to consolidate its German retail and foodservice manufacturing activities at Eisleben. The plan is expected to require one-time costs of approximately 56-61 million euros both cash and non-cash. ARYZTA will simplify its German product portfolio by exiting lower volume and structurally less profitable products and lines. This may result in a modest sales reduction in German revenue of approximately 35-40 million euros during implementation. The company expects the measures to materially improve German EBITDA margins and contribute approximately 60-80 bps to the Group EBITDA margin. ARYZTA also announced that its French Coup de Pates business has acquired 100% of Frigegro, a frozen-products distributor in the Limoges region.
"Progress on costs and operational efficiency supports our 2026 performance expectations and our intention to recommence shareholder returns in 2027," said ARYZTA Interim CEO Urs Jordi.
For 2026, the company expects approximately 300 million euros of EBITDA and approximately 100 million euros of free cash flow, before one-time costs.
At last close on SIX Swiss Exchange, ARYZTA shares were trading at 41.50 Swiss francs.
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