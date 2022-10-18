Arzeda and AAK Enter Joint Development Agreement to Create Sustainable Plant-Based Oils for the Food Industry

The collaboration will leverage Arzeda's protein design platform and expertise to address the continued demand for sustainable edible oils for use across applications

SEATTLE , Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzeda, the industry-leading Protein Design Company™, announced it has entered into a joint development agreement with AAK , a global leader in specialty oils and fats, to accelerate the innovation of plant-based oils for the food industry through the application of novel enzymes.

The joint development agreement is poised to address the continued and growing demand for healthy, tasty and sustainable foods. The collaboration will utilize Arzeda's technology platform to optimize proteins to further enhance the sustainability profile of AAK's plant-based edible oils while potentially uncovering efficiencies in production.

"AAK is thrilled to work with Arzeda to address one of the food industry's most pressing issues, sustainable plant-based edible oils," said Karsten Nielsen, CTO of AAK. "We are confident that their full-stack technology platform, spanning AI-based design to enzyme manufacturing, can help accelerate our innovation efforts in biotechnology."

Arzeda's technology platform is able to drive smarter innovation at scale by optimizing proteins – the building blocks of nature's most advanced and biodegradable materials. By combining computational design and AI, the company's technology platform creates novel proteins that cannot be evolved within nature. Working collaboratively with partners such as AAK, Arzeda can create solutions that can deliver performance and efficiency benefits.

"Partnering with AAK allows Arzeda to leverage our core protein design capabilities to solve real-world challenges in oils and fats, and helps fulfill our mission of creating a more sustainable and healthier planet," said Alexandre Zanghellini, Ph.D., CEO of Arzeda. "AAK has tremendous experience in applying enzyme technology, and our corporate cultures are synergistic in our approach to innovation."

Specific details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the companies confirmed the collaboration is a mutual endeavor, with milestones and joint commercialization established as part of the agreement.

About Arzeda

Arzeda harnesses the power of computation to create and manufacture proteins that enhance our lives and protect our planet. In partnership with Fortune 500 companies and industrial leaders, we develop healthy and sustainable products for the food & nutrition, advanced materials, and diagnostics & pharma industries globally. Arzeda's proprietary protein design platform combines physics-based computational protein design, machine learning, and lab automation to expand the reach of biotechnology beyond the solutions that nature evolved. For more information, please visit www.arzeda.com .

