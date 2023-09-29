As a parent, I put on a brave face when times are tough. But there was no joy this summer | Charlie

|
29.09.2023 09:00:38
It’s been a long six weeks, and I’ve struggled to feed my children. I just hope things get better – they can’t get much worseThis article is part of the heat or eat diaries: a series from the frontline of Britain’s cost of living emergencyThe summer holidays used to be a joyful period for my family. School’s out, the sun makes an appearance or two and we get to spend quality time together. However, it was particularly hard this year. With four growing boys to look after while food prices continue to rise, it has been a long six weeks.I’ve been forced to skip meals myself to ensure my children are well nourished. One of my sons had a birthday during the summer break, adding more strain to my dwindling bank balance. Some might say that birthday presents aren’t essential to subsistence, but they are if you want to maintain a normal family life; I want to limit their exposure to this crisis.As told to Daniel Lavelle. Charlie is in her 30s and lives in the north-west of England. Names have been changedThe Trussell Trust is an anti-poverty charity that campaigns to end the need for food banks. Show your support at trusselltrust.org/guardian Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
