:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 14:42:00

As AI Data Center Demand Surges, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Could Be the Biggest Long-Term Beneficiary

The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market is booming, with demand for AI data centers surging. Chip designer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has predicted that AI data center capital expenditures (capex) could grow at a 40% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years to between $3 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030. Given the current market trends, that doesn't seem like a stretch. Right now, the big three cloud computing companies -- Amazon, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) -- are all aggressively spending on data center capex with plans to significantly increase their spending in 2026. The same holds for neocloud companies, like Nebius Group and CoreWeave. Importantly, this spending is being driven by insatiable demand for compute services, which is seeing demand outstrip capacity even with this huge spending.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten