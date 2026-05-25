Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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25.05.2026 12:44:00
As Alphabet Makes Agentic AI Push, Is the Stock a Buy?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently held its annual Google I/O developer conference, introducing new artificial intelligence (AI) models and products. With its new offerings, it is pretty clear that Alphabet's biggest objectives are the consumer market and agentic AI. Given the company's overall positioning, this makes a lot of sense.Google's new Gemini Flash 3.5 model was built with speed and agentic AI in mind. It was also created to be cost-efficient, with the company saying it can complete tasks at half, or in some instances a third, of the cost of competitors. This is obviously very important in a consumer setting, as it allows it to be cost-effectively scaled to basically everyone with an internet connection. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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