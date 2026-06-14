The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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14.06.2026 19:30:00
As Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Drive the Market Higher, Is Now the Time to Buy? These 9 Words From Warren Buffett Might Change Your Mind.
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks continue to thrive, and they're a major force behind the market's ascent this year. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up 7% year to date, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 is up 15%. It's a joyous time to be in the market.But new investors who think everything AI touches turns to gold might be out of touch with reality. Consider what legendary investor Warren Buffett has said about these kinds of markets and how investors should approach them.Warren Buffett made a name for himself as arguably the greatest investor of our time. When he stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) at the end of 2025, the holding company's track record under his tenure vs. the S&P 500 was a 6,099,294% total gain vs. 46,061%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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