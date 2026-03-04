Berkshire Hathaway Aktie

WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086

04.03.2026

As Buffett Steps Down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, This Trio of His Favorite Stocks Makes Up 45% of the $320 Billion Portfolio

As Buffett Steps Down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, This Trio of His Favorite Stocks Makes Up 45% of the $320 Billion Portfolio

Greg Abel has already taken over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), but the fourth-quarter trades, which were just released, were still under the leadership of legendary investor and previous CEO Warren Buffett.As he took leave, Buffett shuffled some of his positions, but he left his trio of favorite stocks with an overwhelmingly dominant spot in the portfolio. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which had ballooned to about 50% of the total equity portfolio a few years ago, is still the largest position, but it now sits at around 20%. American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are the two longest-held positions and haven't been sold at all, and they account for about 15% and 10%, respectively, of the $320 billion equity portfolio.Buffett has said that he would never sell these stocks, but that doesn't mean Abel will hold to that in his new position. However, these stocks have done very well for Berkshire Hathaway, and they still offer tremendous value for investors today.
05.05.25 Berkshire Hathaway Buy UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A 628 000,00 0,00% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B 418,80 -0,11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B

