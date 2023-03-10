As carbon offsetting faces ‘credibility revolution’, shoppers should be wary

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

‘Carbon neutral’ claims are often based on credits certified by Verra – and investigation has suggested many are worthlessBiggest carbon credit certifier to replace its rainforest offsets schemeThe appeal is obvious: for a few pounds, we can – in theory – cancel out the damage we do to the planet by protecting a threatened rainforest.We can fly and eat “carbon neutral” and even offset CO2 emissions from our breath, making our entire existence “carbon neutral” under the logic of offsetting. If only life were so simple. Continue reading...