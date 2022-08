As DEA Withdraws In Psychedelics Battle Over DOI And DOC, Researchers Win - For Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is pulling back efforts to list certain hallucinogens as Schedule I substances after being challenged by scientists.“DOI and DOC are incredible tools for research, as well as mental and physical health,” Panacea Plant Sciences CEO David Heldreth told Marijuana Moment.Heldreth was referring to dimethoxy-4-iodoamphetamine (DOI) and 2,5-dimethoxy-4-chloroamphetamine (DOC). These hallucinogens, first synthesized by researcher Alexander Shulgin, presumably hold subjective effects similar ...Full story available on Benzinga.com