As Digital Accessibility Lawsuits Increase, isolved Decreases Employer Risk with Inclusive Employee Experience Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-nine percent of the workforce identify as either neurodiverse (35 percent) or someone with a physical disability (24 percent) according to isolved's survey of over 1,000 full-time employees in the United States. These diversities can impact how someone accesses the information and systems they need to be successful at work as well as the degree in which they feel supported across the many dimensions of wellbeing as well (e.g., physical, spiritual, social, career, financial). In fact, 25 percent of those who identify with a neurodiversity say their current employer does not accommodate their neurodiversity, while 29 percent of the employees with a physical disability said the same. Lack of digital accessibility is one area that can make organizations susceptible to critical compliance risks,* supporting the need to partner with a human resources (HR) technology company that makes accessibility part of its core offerings.

isolved People Cloud™ features an Adaptive Employee Experience, an interface that helps to ensure an accessible employee experience through its intelligently connected human capital management (HCM) platform. When companies partner with isolved, they provide their workforce an HR technology system that includes accessible design (W3C WCAG 2.0 at AA conformance level) that is Section 508 accepted and meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

"There were more than 4,000 accessibility lawsuits filed in 2021 and as people rely on the internet more than ever before, we suspect that number to grow without proper investment," said James Norwood, chief marketing and strategy officer at isolved. "isolved's accessibility credentials are a real strength for us, as isolved provides a modern and inclusive technology platform for our customers. We see the impact this has in the real world with isolved customers like Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Goodwill of St. Clair County and Key Training Center. KTC leverages isolved People Cloud so their employee base, regardless of intellectual or physical disability, can take pride in accessing their paystub, electing benefits, participating in the performance review process, connecting with peers and more, on their own – the platform is truly accessible for all."

Florida-based Key Training Center has a similar goal. They provide independence to those who may not have otherwise achieved it – through work opportunities. When their clients are employed through Key Training Center, they use the same isolved People Cloud to achieve even greater independence and inclusion.

Goodwill of St. Clair County in Michigan is also inspiring accessibility through financial wellness for their employees.

"Flexibility in pay is increasingly popular for our employees," said Kim Uroda, accounting manager at Goodwill of St. Clair County. "Pay cards are proving helpful for our individuals who do not have bank accounts or have limited transportation. Our job is to support every individual so they can bring their best selves to work."

Another example of how isolved supports those with disabilities is that vision-impaired employees can rely on screen readers to carry out their work because of isolved. Being compliant with WCAG 2.0 standards means isolved People Cloud supports contract requirements (e.g., colors, fonts, foreground/background), which are critical for numerous vision impairment conditions. Another example is how isolved provides navigation options so someone with dexterity challenges can experience their HR technology without the need to use a mouse. isolved also supports the ability to mobilize populations that could feel more supported by their organizations through employee engagement.

In fact, only 31 percent of companies offer an employee resource group (ERG) for those with disabilities according to isolved's survey of 500 HR leaders. Support groups were identified as the top way employees with a physical disability would like to be supported while better awareness of disability was identified as the top way employers can better accommodate employees who are neurodiverse. Both groups ranked the ability to work remotely as the second-top way their employer could better support them. Remote work highlights the need for accessible technology to support all employees from this digital-only environment.

