Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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30.07.2026 11:00:00
As Elon Musk's SpaceX and Tesla Stocks Continue to Fall, Is It Time to Buy the Stocks on the Dip?
It's been a tough summer for the stocks of Elon Musk-backed Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), also known as SpaceX, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which have both recently been in free fall. However, despite their dips, I think both stocks have a lot further to fall.Let's dig into why I think both stocks have considerable downside from here.After soaring following its June initial public offering (IPO), SpaceX shares quickly reversed course and have been falling ever since. The initial rise in the stock was largely supported by the company selling only a small percentage of its shares at the public debut and by the excitement over Musk's vision for the company's future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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07:13
|Experte: Warum Anleger Tesla und SpaceX als Value-Investment sehen sollten (finanzen.at)
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06:13
|Tesla stellt erste 1.000 Mitarbeiter in Grünheide neu ein (dpa-AFX)
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29.07.26
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28.07.26
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28.07.26