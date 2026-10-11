As GLP-1 Drugs Change How People Eat, Drugmakers Collect and Snack Makers Feel the Squeeze

Occasionally, an innovation comes along that causes consumers to significantly alter their habits or behavior. When that happens, some companies will benefit, while others will suffer. And when such an innovation is a major one, the impact on various companies and sectors can be pronounced.

We're seeing that right now with the growth of GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, which are dramatically altering the way people eat because of their powerful ability to reduce appetite.

And the use of these drugs is growing rapidly. According to polling firm Gallup, Americans' use of GLP-1 injectables for weight loss has nearly quadrupled since 2024. The percentage of U.S. adults taking these weight loss drugs has risen to 11% this year, from 3% just two years ago. And 15% of U.S. adults report having used the medicine at some point.

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