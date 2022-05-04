As Grocery Prices Surge, New Malt-O-Meal Survey Finds Nearly 3 in 4 Consumers Likely to Purchase Foods from Value Brands as They Prioritize Quality and Affordability

Value Cereal Leader Finds Shoppers Willing to Shop Outside the Box to Get the Best Taste at the Best Price

LAKEVILLE, Minn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers everywhere are feeling the pinch of increasing prices on nearly every item at the grocery store, but that doesn't mean they are willing to sacrifice quality for a bargain.

According to new survey data of 2,000 respondents in the U.S. released today by Malt-O-Meal, seven in 10 people (71%) are more likely to shop on a budget now than prior to the pandemic, with parents being 21% more likely than non-parents.

The top two factors that consumers prioritize when shopping for groceries right now are quality (34%) and price (30%). Sixty-nine percent (69%) of consumers gravitate toward value brands as they look for products that fit the bill.

Malt-O-Meal releases these insights as they roll out exciting new branding and packaging for their affordable and high-quality bagged cereals. The cereals feature the same great taste with a fun and colorful new look at an affordable price. Though cereal is traditionally thought of as a boxed product, responses show that people are almost as likely to purchase bagged cereal (68%) as they are to opt for a boxed option (78%).

"Our survey found that cold cereal is the number one choice for breakfast during busy mornings," said Mike Porter, Brand Director, Malt-O-Meal Brand. "Malt-O-Meal has always been committed to providing top-quality cereal at an affordable price per serving. We know that this is more important than ever right now as shoppers and their families strive to start their mornings with a convenient breakfast while keeping a close eye on the budget."

The survey found that prior to the pandemic, just under a quarter of Americans (23%) spent at least $100 on weekly groceries; now that percentage has risen to nearly a third (31%) as people continue to eat more meals at home and grocery prices have risen. To help save money on their weekly grocery bills, the top tactics shoppers have used are purchasing food from value brands (53%), shopping using a sales flyer (45%) and using a store rewards app (43%).

Malt-O-Meal bagged cereals are available at grocery stores nationwide. They forgo national ad campaigns in favor of dedicating their resources solely to producing high-quality products at a low price per ounce. With a variety of delicious flavors to choose from, there's an affordable option for every taste. Look for Malt-O-Meal's colorful new packaging in the cereal aisle.

About Malt-O-Meal® Brand Ready-to-Eat Cereals

The Malt-O-Meal brand includes 36 flavors of ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals that appeal to every taste bud in the family, with varieties like Frosted Mini Spooners®, Cinnamon Toasters® and Fruity Dyno-Bites® earning spots in the top 40 selling RTE cereal in terms of pounds sold. The brand is a leader in the value cereal segment, with families counting on its wide variety of flavors and forms for a better breakfast for more than 100 years. A majority of its cereals are packed in re-sealable bags, which eco-conscious consumers love since there is less packaging than traditional bag-in-box cereal. Malt-O-Meal is committed to delivering high quality, great tasting cereals and if you don't love it, we'll refund your money.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third-largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category – from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-grocery-prices-surge-new-malt-o-meal-survey-finds-nearly-3-in-4-consumers-likely-to-purchase-foods-from-value-brands-as-they-prioritize-quality-and-affordability-301539031.html

SOURCE Post Consumer Brands