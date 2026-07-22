Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
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22.07.2026 21:13:01
As Healthcare Rallies Is the Vanguard Health Care ETF of the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF the Better Fund for 2026?
Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:VHT) and Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:PJP) differ primarily in scope and cost, as the Vanguard fund provides broad sector coverage for a fraction of the Invesco fund price.Healthcare investors often choose between broad sector exposure and thematic niches. The Vanguard fund provides a wide net across the entire industry, whereas the Invesco fund targets the research and manufacturing segments of the U.S. drug market exclusively. The choice -- broad versus narrow -- impacts everything from volatility to income potential.VHT is significantly more affordable, sporting an expense ratio of 0.09% compared to 0.57% for PJP. The Vanguard fund also offers a higher payout, with a yield gap of 0.68 percentage points over its peer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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