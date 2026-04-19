Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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19.04.2026 19:55:00
As Its Snack Prices Fall, PepsiCo's Stock Is Rising
Over the last few years, PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) has raised prices on its snack product line to help maintain margins amid rising production costs, particularly during the pandemic. Consumers finally started pushing back, and PepsiCo saw sales start to decline. Because of this and a few other reasons related to inventory management, PepsiCo's stock price fell by over 15% through 2024 and 2025. Activist investor Elliott Investment Management saw this price drop as an opportunity to buy into the stock and then convince management to initiate efforts that might bring customers back and improve PepsiCo's performance. In September 2025, Elliott acquired a $4 billion stake in PepsiCo and began pushing the beverage and snack company to improve operations. Specifically, it advised the company to slash the prices of brands such as Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, and Tostitos by up to 15% to lure back snack-loving consumers. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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