As Markets Churn, These 2 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market had some turbulence on Wednesday, and although most market benchmarks finished in positive territory, there's still plenty of uncertainty about the future. Investors got the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve's monetary policy-setting body, and they revealed that the central bank remains ready and able to take aggressive action to curtail inflationary pressure, even if it means pushing the economy into recession. After spending much of the day lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all rose modestly.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading