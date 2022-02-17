|
17.02.2022 21:58:35
As Markets Fall, These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Surging Higher
After a terrible January, investors had hoped that stock markets would be able to recover in February. Yet volatility has continued to rule the day, and persistent fears about interest rates and inflation have been particularly hard on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). As of 2:45 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down almost 2.5% Thursday afternoon.Yet some companies have been able to keep generating good financial results and keep their businesses moving in the right direction. Today, some of the best performers include Nasdaq stocks Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). Below, we'll look more closely at these stocks to see why people are excited about their future prospects.Shares of Outset Medical moved higher by 16% on Thursday afternoon. The medical technology company reported fourth-quarter financial results that made investors excited about its future.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!