As Markets Plunged, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors lost confidence in the stock market on Tuesday, responding negatively to inflation readings for August that were higher than most had expected. By the end of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) had registered one of its largest daily point drops in its history, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down even more sharply on a percentage basis.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading