As Nio Loses Money, Another Growth Stock Is Speaking Wall Street's Language

Investors have seen plenty of ups and downs in the stock market so far in 2023, as big gains in January gave way to a pullback in February. On the first day of March, markets opened mixed, with early morning gains reversing shortly after the official opening of trading.Investors have been watching the electric vehicle industry closely, and with so much attention on the Chinese EV market in particular, companies like Nio (NYSE: NIO) are always in the spotlight when they deliver their financial results. The report Nio released early Wednesday showed both the growth potential for China's EV industry and the strains that currently plague it, and investors seem less convinced about the prospects for any single manufacturer of electric vehicles. However, other industries also have solid growth potential, and the gains that language learning company Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) made following the publication of its latest quarterly report showed that there's still room for innovative businesses to attract interest from investors, even when they're not yet profitable.Shares of Nio were down about 3% shortly after the open on Wednesday. The Chinese EV company reported fourth-quarter financial results that weren't quite up to the expectations of investors in the high-growth industry.Continue reading