NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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15.05.2026 04:00:00
As Nvidia Stock Hits New Highs, Is It Too Late to Buy?
The market was pretty down on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) earlier this year, and it dipped back below the $5 trillion market-cap threshold. Smart investors saw the opportunity in March, and Nvidia is back to hitting new highs.It's up 18% year to date, trouncing the S&P 500, and it has a record $5.36 trillion value. Is it too late to buy?Nvidia was hardly a household name over its many decades of operation, mostly selling graphics processing units (GPUs) to power gaming. But it was well positioned to drive artificial intelligence (AI) development when the generative kind took off a few years ago. And having honed its technology to create and refine the GPU, it has become arguably the most important piece of AI development.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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