As of May 2024: Realignment of operational management at ALSO

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN), will hand over the operational responsibility at the end of April 2024, after twelve successful years; he will be available to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors beyond that date.

For the next decade, the company is well positioned to exploit the potential of the market and exceed the results of the past years. We have the foundations and the employees, among whom are excellent candidates for the succession, to achieve this, says Möller-Hergt.

Since 2011, the management team has increased

EBITDA more than threefold,

ROCE to over 20 percent,

market capitalization almost fivefold, and

dividend from CHF 0.70 to CHF 4.60.

The development and implementation of the strategy with

the scaling of the Cloud business to over 700 million,

the expansion of the Solutions business to over 3.5 billion,

acquisitions and their integration (Buy&Build)

high level of investment in the expansion of system leadership in IT, and

transparency across the entire operation through business intelligence

contributed to these results.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt also remains Chairman of the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting 2024. He will remain available to serve the company in the same capacity beyond this date, continuing to contribute to the strategic development of ALSO Holding AG.

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 30 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 120 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software, and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.

About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in special opportunities with a focus on medium sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle execution - following the rules of art, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the companys actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.

