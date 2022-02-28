|
AS PRFoods resolutions of the Shareholders
Resolutions Adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of AS PRFoods on 25.02.2022 without calling a meeting
The general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code. The voting took place via submitting the voting ballots during the period from 10.02.2022 to 25.02.2022. According to the Commercial Code, in the event of non-voting, the shareholder is deemed to have voted against the resolution.
Following the submission of the voting ballots, the Meeting adopted the following resolutions:
1. Sale of Heimon Kala Oy by Saaremere Kala AS
To approve the sale of 100% of the shares of Heimon Kala Oy, registry code 0426956-8 in the Finnish commercial register, by the subsidiary of AS PRFoods Saaremere Kala AS to Nordic Fish Oy, registry code in the Finnish commercial register 2707158-9.
Voting results:
|Votes
|No of Votes
|Proportion to total votes (%)
|In favour
|29,237,598
|77.5886%
|Against (did not vote)
|8,445,262
|22.4114%
|Impartial
|0
|0%
|Total
|37,682,860
|100,00%
2. Issue of a first claim guarantee
To approve the issue of first demand guarantee by AS PRFoods to Nordic Fish Oy for securing of the obligations of Saaremere Kala AS arising under the share sale agreement.
Voting results:
|Votes
|No of Votes
|Proportion to total votes (%)
|In favour
|29,237,598
|77.5886%
|Against (did not vote)
|8,445,262
|22.4114%
|Impartial
|0
|0%
|Total
|37,682,860
|100,00%
The resolutions were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company’s articles of association. More detailed information on the transactions approved by the shareholders’ meeting is included in the stock exchange releases published previously:
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b14d5d9aa42cc824c75f6cb68d687f105&lang=en
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b72054b5df81cadd1a81c6ea808fc9e49&lang=en
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee
