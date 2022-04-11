|
AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months of the 2021/2022 financial year
Indrek Kasela, CEO, PRFoods:
"PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 3nd quarter of the financial year 2021/2022 amounted to 7.87 million euros and unaudited consolidated turnover for the nine months was 37.17 million euros. In terms of separate activities, the Swedish fishfarming showed an increase in turnover, where the sales of round fish and roe accounted for 16.5% or 1.3 million euros of the turnover in the third quarter.
The sale of Heimon Kala Oy was completed during the reporting period, which explains the decrease in turnover in the 3rd quarter and 9 months of the current financial year, therefore why a comparison of turnover with previous periods shows a distorted picture and does not provide a thorough overview of the group's structure of turnover. In connection with the sale of the Finnish unit, ie based on the above, we will reflect in future the sales turnover by geographical target markets and activities, which are processing and fishfarming.”
Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months by products group
|Turnover by product groups, mln EUR
|3Q 21/22
|3Q 20/21
|Change, EUR
|Change, %
|Fresh fish and fillets
|0.92
|6.56
|-5.64
|-85.9%
|Smoked products
|5.24
|5.87
|-0.63
|-10.8%
|Other fish products
|1.70
|1.75
|-0.05
|-2.9%
|Other revenue
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.0%
|Total
|7.87
|14.19
|-6.32
|-44.5%
|Turnover by product groups, mln EUR
|9m 21/22
|9m 20/21
|Change, EUR
|Change, %
|Fresh fish and fillets
|9.67
|16.16
|-6.49
|-40.1%
|Smoked products
|20.68
|20.14
|0.54
|2.6%
|Other fish products
|6.80
|7.64
|-0.84
|-11.0%
|Other revenue
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|60.0%
|Total
|37.17
|43.95
|-6.78
|-15.4%
Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months by client group
|Turnover by client groups, mln EUR
|3Q 21/22
|3Q 20/21
|Change, EUR
|Change, %
|Retail chains
|4.05
|8.06
|-4.01
|-49.8%
|Wholesale
|1.31
|3.13
|-1.82
|-58.1%
|HoReCa
|1.17
|2.02
|-0.85
|-42.0%
|Other revenue
|1.34
|0.98
|0.36
|36.0%
|Total
|7.87
|14.19
|-6.32
|-44.6%
|Turnover by client groups. mln EUR
|9m 21/22
|9m 20/21
|Change. EUR
|Change. %
|Retail chains
|17.93
|25.20
|-7.27
|-18.7%
|Wholesale
|8.01
|8.27
|-0.26
|25.7%
|HoReCa
|7.43
|8.00
|-0.57
|6.6%
|Other revenue
|3.80
|2.48
|1.32
|64.4%
|Total
|37.17
|43.95
|-6.78
|-1.6%
Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months by countries
|Turnover by countries, mln EUR
|3Q 21/22
|3Q 20/21
|Change, EUR
|Change, %
|Finland
|3.05
|8.86
|-5.81
|-65.6%
|Great Britain
|2.39
|1.91
|0.48
|25.1%
|Latvia
|0.44
|1.26
|-0.82
|-65.6%
|Estonia
|0.78
|0.60
|0.18
|31.8%
|Other countries
|1.21
|1.56
|-0.35
|-22.6%
|Total
|7.87
|14.19
|-6.32
|-44.5%
|Turnover by countries. mln EUR
|9m 21/22
|9m 20/21
|Change. EUR
|Change. %
|Finland
|19.86
|27.67
|-7.81
|-28.3%
|Great Britain
|8.29
|6.66
|1.63
|24.4%
|Estonia
|3.15
|3.08
|0.07
|2.2%
|Latvia
|0.59
|2.51
|-1.92
|-76.7%
|Other countries
|5.28
|4.03
|1.25
|31.6%
|Total
|37.17
|43.95
|-6.78
|-15.4%
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee
