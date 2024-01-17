AS Pro Kapital Grupp announces a mandatory partial repayment under its outstanding bonds

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) announced on 15 January 2024 that the Company obtained the approval in the written procedure initiated on 22 December 2023 from the holders of its EUR 28,500,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2020/2024 with ISIN SE0013801172 (hereinafter referred to as the Bonds) to extend the maturity of the Bonds and to make certain others amendments to the terms and conditions including a partial redemption (hereinafter referred to as the Request).

The Company hereby announces that the amended and restated terms and conditions of the Bonds (hereinafter referred to as the Terms and Conditions) reflecting the approval of the Request has been published on the Company’s web page.

In addition thereto, pursuant to Clause 11.6 (Mandatory partial repayment) of the Terms and Conditions, the Company shall partially repay EUR 8,550,000 of the Bonds no later than on 20 February 2024 by way of reducing the outstanding amount of each Bond pro rata at a price equal to 100 per cent. of the nominal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest on the prepaid amount (hereinafter the Mandatory Partial Repayment).

The Company hereby announces that the Mandatory Partial Repayment will be made on 5 February 2024 to the holders holding Bonds on the applicable record date, being 29 January 2024.

In accordance with the Terms and Conditions, a notice stating the amount of the Mandatory Partial Repayment and the applicable record date for the Mandatory Partial Repayment has today been sent to the holders of Bonds. The notice is available on the Company’s and Nordic Trustee & Agency AB’s (publ) websites.

