AS Pro Kapital Grupp announces the partial early redemption of unsecured bonds

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Issuer) announced on 22 September 2023 that the Issuer obtained the approval in the written procedure initiated on 20 August 2023 from the holders of its 3 459 081 unsecured bonds with ISIN EE3300001676 (hereinafter the Bonds) in the total value of 9 685 426.80 euros, to extend the maturity of the Bonds and to make certain other amendments to the Terms and Conditions.

The amended and restated Terms and Conditions (hereinafter the Terms) were published on the Issuer's website.

In relation to the Investors’ decision to approve the amendments to the Terms and Conditions the Issuer will invoke its right to partial Early Redemption of the Bonds, in accordance with Clause 7.2 of the Terms. On 31 October 2024, the Issuer will redeem 15% of the denomination value of all the Bonds pro rata (the number of the Bonds will not change) and pay each Investor 0,42 euros per each Bond. As of 1 November 2024, the new denomination value of the Bonds will be 2,38 euros per Bond.

The Issuer announces that the partial early redemption will be made on 31 October 2024 to the holders holding Bonds on the applicable record date, being 30 October 2024.

