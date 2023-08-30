AS Pro Kapital Grupp initiates written procedure for its senior secured bonds 2020/2024

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) is requesting the approval from the bondholders of the Company’s outstanding bonds listed Nasdaq Stockholm in order to enable a partial early redemption of the Company’s outstanding bonds listed on Nasdaq Tallinn.



The Company is requesting the approval from holders of its EUR 28,500,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2020/2024 with ISIN SE0013801172 (hereinafter referred to as the Bonds) to, notwithstanding the undertaking to not maintain or prolong any financial indebtedness which has early redemption dates or instalment dates that occur before the final redemption date of the Bonds, insofar it relates to a partial redemption of the Company’s outstanding unsecured non-convertible fixed rate bonds with ISIN EE3300001676 (hereinafter referred to as the Unsecured Bonds), make a partial early redemption of an amount equal to maximum 15 per cent. of the total outstanding amount under the Unsecured Bonds, being approximately EUR 1.45 million (hereinafter referred to as the Waiver).

In order to receive the Waiver, the Company has today instructed the agent, Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), to initiate a written procedure for the Bonds (hereinafter referred to as the Written Procedure). The notice of the Written Procedure is held available by the agent on its web page (https://nordictrustee.com/) and is attached to this announcement.

The applicable voting requirement to approve the Waiver is, as set out in more detail in the notices of the Written Procedure, (i) that holders representing at least twenty (20.00) per cent. of the adjusted nominal amount participate in the Written Procedure and (ii) that two thirds (2/3) of the adjusted nominal amount for which holders reply in the Written Procedure consent to the Waiver. The Company has already received undertakings to vote in favour of the Waiver from the largest holders, which together represent approximately 75 per cent of the adjusted outstanding amount under the Bonds.

Further information about voting requirements and important dates for the Written Procedure is available in the notice of the Written Procedure.

Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå has acted as legal advisor in relation to the Written Procedure.

For further questions to the agent regarding the administration of the Written Procedure, please contact the agent at voting.sweden@nordictrustee.com or +46 8 783 79 00.





Edoardo Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee





Attachment