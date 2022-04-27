|
27.04.2022 16:30:00
AS Pro Kapital Grupp is considering to buy a hotel company in Sicily
AS Pro Kapital Grupp (Pro Kapital) has signed on 26 April 2022 a preliminary agreement with an intention to buy 100% of the shares of P.K. Sicily S.P.A. (registered office in Milan, Italy), which owns and operates hotel Domina Zagarella Sicily.
With this agreement Pro Kapital, as a promissory buyer, reserves its rights to buy the shares for the price of 12 million euros and initiates legal and financial due diligence. Pro Kapital has time until 30 September 2022 to decide whether to proceed with the transaction or decline.
Domina Zagarella with its 340 hotel rooms and various facilities is located in Santa Flavia, on the seaside, just a few kilometres from Palermo.
Angelika Annus
Member of the Board
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee
