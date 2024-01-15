AS Pro Kapital Grupp obtains bondholders’ approval in the written procedure under its senior secured bonds 2020/2024

On 22 December 2023, AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) announced that it had instructed Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (hereinafter referred to as the Agent) to initiate a written procedure under the Company’s outstanding bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm to request an extension of maturity and certain other amendments to the terms and conditions for the bonds.

As further described in the notice of written procedure published on the Company’s web page, the Company requested the approval from holders of its EUR 28,500,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2020/2024 with ISIN SE0013801172 (hereinafter referred to as the Bonds) to extend the maturity of the Bonds and to make certain others amendments to the terms and conditions including a partial redemption (hereinafter referred to as the Request).

The last time and day of voting in the written procedure was 15:00 CET on 15 January 2024. The Company hereby announces that a sufficient number of votes was obtained in order to form quorums and that requisite majority of the bondholders voted in favour of the Request. Accordingly, the Agent has today, 15 January 2024 concluded the written procedure initiated by the Company on 22 December 2023.

The terms and conditions of the Bonds will be amended and restated to reflect the approval of the Request upon the Agent being satisfied that it has received the documentation and evidences set out in the notice of written procedure. The amended and restated terms and conditions of the Bonds will upon execution be published on the Company’s web page.

Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå has acted as legal advisor in relation to the written procedure.





Edoardo Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee






