As Roku Stock Falls After Earnings, Can It Recover Again?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors did not seem to like the information streamed from Roku 's (NASDAQ: ROKU) Q4 and 2021 earnings report released on Thursday. The San Francisco-based ad and media giant offered mixed results as supply constraints weighed on the stock.Now, with the stock at its lowest point in 18 months, investors have to decide whether Roku is a unique opportunity for prospective buyers or whether its business case makes it an entertainment stock to avoid?Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading