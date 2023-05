As Shopify Drops Its Logistics Business, Amazon Could Be Poised to Strike

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shopify shocked Wall Street recently when it announced that it was selling most of its logistics business, roughly a year after acquiring Deliverr for $2.1 billion in an attempt to build a logistics business.Investors cheered the decision, but perhaps nobody is happier about the news than arch-rival Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Shopify's abrupt exit likely cements Amazon's place as the dominant e-commerce platform in the market.With shares more than 43% down from their high, now might be a great time to revisit this e-commerce powerhouse. Here is why Amazon's stock is a buy today.