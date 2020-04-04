As Social Distancing Becomes "New Normal", PMD Alliance Community Remains Connected

TUCSON, Ariz., April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, the Arizona-based national nonprofit Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance (PMD Alliance) launches the "Cheer Call!" initiative, tasking ambassadors, support group leaders, board members and staff with calling hundreds of its community members around the country. Living with or caring for someone with a movement disorder can be so isolating and PMD Alliance remains committed to providing resources, education, support and connection during this uncertain time. At its core, this initative hopes to spread smiles and goodwill, and continue social connections for those living with and caring for people with movement disorders.

"We are all in this together," has always been the motto of the Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance, long before COVID-19. In light of calls for social distancing and separating to prevent the spread of coronavirus, PMD Alliance is staying true to one of it's core values – connection.

"I started making the calls and folks are so appreciative. It is a truly wonderful thing to do," shares one ambassador. "I have always thought when I don't know who I am (as in that I am having struggles and the past two days I have felt extremely vulnerable) that is the time to serve others and make a difference. It works! I feel more myself and lighter."

In addition to making these calls, PMD Allliance also launched:



Resilience Update: Twice-weekly email newsletters featuring articles from doctors, including tips on staying physically and socially active during the COVID-19 crisis.

Online Programming: They have also increased their online programming, featuring dozens of national experts who are providing free interactive, educational livestreams nearly everyday.

"Tech Time" Sessions: Can't figure out the computer? PMD Alliance also offers weekly "Tech Time" sessions to teach people how to use video chats and be able to log onto these transformative sessions.

For more information on how you can become involved with Cheer Calls!, the Resilience Update or take advantage of any of PMD Alliance's free programs, visit the "2020 At A Glance" section of their website at http://www.pmdalliance.org

About Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance

Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance is an independent, national nonprofit dedicated to providing opportunities for people to learn, live more fully and spark meaningful connections around them. PMD Alliance serves people across the United States and is not affiliated with any medical practice or institution. PMD Alliance is committed to keeping our community safe and healthy. We are actively monitoring local health department recommendations and COVID-19 activity. Decisions to postpone or continue events will be made on a case by case basis and communicated by email and on our website at https://www.pmdalliance.org/coronavirus-alert/.

