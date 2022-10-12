As Talent Overwhelmingly Seeks Pay Transparency, Built In Gives Employers a Recruitment Edge

Companies Can Now Prominently Show They're Meeting Candidates' Expectations

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As talent overwhelmingly seeks to work for companies with transparent pay policies, the tech recruitment platform Built In is helping customers stand out by showing talent they're meeting their expectations.

Built In is helping companies attract candidates seeking pay transparency.

The platform now pulls companies' annual compensation information from existing job descriptions into a more prominent salary section within a given job post. Built In customers currently include salary information for varied reasons, including to meet new or forthcoming legislation on pay transparency.

"Although the past few years have brought increased attention to pay transparency, it's always been important to candidates," said Adam Calica, Built In's Co-Founder and VP of Growth. "By offering this more prominent display feature, we're helping companies earn candidates' trust and build reputations as employers of choice. At a time when technical talent is in high demand and short supply, only companies that amplify their responsiveness to candidates' needs can expect to win."

According to Built In's 2022 research, 67 percent of candidates said they put a major emphasis on compensation when considering whether to pursue new opportunities. Displaying this information in a highly visible section of a job post promises to attract the many candidates for whom this is a priority.

Some organizations may require more time to implement pay transparency than others based on their current status. For guidance on transparency, as well as data on average compensation packages for specific technical roles, download Built In's 2022 compensation report .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

Contact

Tiffany Meyers

tiffany@builtin.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-talent-overwhelmingly-seeks-pay-transparency-built-in-gives-employers-a-recruitment-edge-301645131.html

SOURCE Built In