|
25.04.2024 12:30:00
AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q1 2024
On 25 April 2024 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where Paavo Nõgene, the Chairman of the Management Board, and Harri Hanschmidt and Margus Schults, the members of the Management Board introduced the results of the first quarter of 2024. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.
The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at www.tallink.com/investors/webinars.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Attachment
