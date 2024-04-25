25.04.2024 12:30:00

AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q1 2024

On 25 April 2024 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where Paavo Nõgene, the Chairman of the Management Board, and Harri Hanschmidt and Margus Schults, the members of the Management Board introduced the results of the first quarter of 2024. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at www.tallink.com/investors/webinars.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tallink Grupp ASShs 0,68 0,00% Tallink Grupp ASShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Donnerstag nach. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen