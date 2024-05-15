15.05.2024 14:00:00

AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS Infortar
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________

Transaction date: 15.05.2024
Venue: OTC
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 26,030,390; Unit price: 0.64 EUR

Aggregated transactions:
(2): Volume: 26,030,390; Volume weighted average price: 0.64 EUR

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee


